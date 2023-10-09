Rehabilitation project complete on World’s Largest Buffalo

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The World’s Largest Buffalo in Jamestown, ND, is ready for years of selfies and visitors again.

The rehabilitation project has been more than a year in the making. Dakota Thunder was being assessed and prepared for a new coat of paint in the summer of 2022, Now, 20 gallons of primer and 25 gallons of paint later, the project is complete.

The 60-ton sculpture has been painted before, but due to aging and the delicate nature of the monument, more had to be done this time around. In a 2018 assessment, it was discovered the sculpture had some deterioration and there were more than a dozen coats of paint, adding more weight to the monument.

The 26-foot-tall Dakota Thunder has grabbed the attention of spectators worldwide since 1959. It’s located on a hill at the end of Louis L’Amour Lane in Jamestown. The National Buffalo Museum, live herd of Buffalo and the Frontier Village are also on site.

