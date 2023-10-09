ND tourists stuck in Bethlehem amid Israeli/Hamas war says they’re anxious but making the most of their time

ND Tourists stuck in Bethlehem
ND Tourists stuck in Bethlehem(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(KFYR) - We reported Sunday on the group of 84 tourists from the North Dakota Valley (Holy Cross in West Fargo, Holy Family in Grand Forks and St. Anthony’s in Fargo) stuck in Bethlehem as the Israel-Hamas war broke out.

It’s well into the night there now, so we weren’t able to get in direct contact with the group, but the communications director for the Diocese of Fargo has.

Director Paul Braun says the group is trying to arrange flights home, but there are no flights into or out of the Tel Aviv airport right now.

Their flight home was scheduled for Thursday, but Braun says it’s a very fluid situation now. He says the group is anxiously awaiting more information about when they can get home but has been making the most of their time while they’re still in Bethlehem.

“We know that they’re safe, and they were even able to through a checkpoint today and tour some sites in Jerusalem that they wanted to see,” said Braun.

He says the group is still trying to hop on the first flight out. In the meantime, he says the Diocese has been able to stay connected with the members via phone calls and text and is praying for the group as well as those impacted in the Middle East.

Related Coverage:

