ND gas prices could go up dramatically if Iran gets involved in Israel/Hamas war

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Palestinian militant group, Hamas, attacked Israel Saturday, which prompted a counterattack from Israel on the Gaza Strip. Monday marks the third day of fighting with the death toll from both sides climbing to nearly 1,300, including American citizens.

Experts say the bloodshed could lead to a troubling situation for the world oil market, which would directly impact North Dakota gas consumers.

Major news organizations, like the BBC and Politco, say the conflict could draw in other players, like Iran, which has publicly backed Hamas.

Experts speculate if Israel finds proof Iran was involved in the initial attack, then it’s only a matter of time before Israel retaliates in Iran. That is what many key players in the global market say they fear will lead to a disruption in the global oil market, which would spell higher prices at the pump here in the U.S.

North Dakota commodity trading experts say the U.S. imports 6 million barrels of oil a day— one-third coming from Mexico and Canada, the other two-thirds coming from overseas.

While the U.S. doesn’t import oil directly from Iran, if that country can’t export at its current rate of 2 million barrels a day, the U.S. will once again need to rely on its own oil reserves to make up for the lacking 4 million barrels a day. However, the U.S. oil reserve is already depleted down to 350 million barrels, which creates a situation where the demand outpaces supply.

Experts say in that case, oil prices could spike into the $100 per barrel range.

“If Iran’s exports of now, presently, 2 million barrels a day goes back offline, world oil values go up, including ours,” said Eugene Graner, Heartland Investor Services Inc. president and commodity analyst.

Graner says we only have enough in our reserves to last about four months.

Graner says the impacts are speculative and haven’t hit us yet. However, oil prices have already risen by about $3.50 per barrel from yesterday.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.