Minot’s Dissette ‘may be seeing some time on the court this year’ at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota State men’s basketball season starts the last weekend of October with an exhibition against St. Olaf, in Fargo.

Since All-Summit League first-teamer and Devils Lake Firebird Grant Nelson transferred to Alabama, head coach David Richman will look to some younger players for help.

It sounds like that may include Minot High graduate and 2023 North Dakota Mr. Basketball, Darik Dissette.

“(Darik Dissette is) a talented, talented player from Minot. One of the best players to ever play in North Dakota high school basketball history. There’s an adjustment. He’s not that anymore. The grind, to fight through that, the humility to keep showing up,” said Richman.

Dissette averaged 27.5 points per game for the Magi in his senior season. He finished his career as the leading scorer in Minot High history.

“(He) may be seeing some time on the court this year. All things that we’re continuing to evaluate throughout the rest of October,” said Richman.

Dissette is one of three North Dakotans on the Bison roster this year with Boden Skunberg, a senior from Jamestown, and Ryan Sletten, a sophomore from Larimore.

