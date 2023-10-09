Minot’s Dissette ‘may be seeing some time on the court this year’ at NDSU

Darik Dissette
Darik Dissette(KVLY)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota State men’s basketball season starts the last weekend of October with an exhibition against St. Olaf, in Fargo.

Since All-Summit League first-teamer and Devils Lake Firebird Grant Nelson transferred to Alabama, head coach David Richman will look to some younger players for help.

It sounds like that may include Minot High graduate and 2023 North Dakota Mr. Basketball, Darik Dissette.

“(Darik Dissette is) a talented, talented player from Minot. One of the best players to ever play in North Dakota high school basketball history. There’s an adjustment. He’s not that anymore. The grind, to fight through that, the humility to keep showing up,” said Richman.

Dissette averaged 27.5 points per game for the Magi in his senior season. He finished his career as the leading scorer in Minot High history.

“(He) may be seeing some time on the court this year. All things that we’re continuing to evaluate throughout the rest of October,” said Richman.

Dissette is one of three North Dakotans on the Bison roster this year with Boden Skunberg, a senior from Jamestown, and Ryan Sletten, a sophomore from Larimore.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Memorial Highway
Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Mandan Friday
Saturday arrival in Bethlehem
Local tour group stuck in Bethlehem as Israel-Hamas war rages on
Yogi the bear, a longtime resident of John Ball Zoo in Michigan, has died.
Yogi the bear, a longtime zoo resident, has died
North Dakota, Montana leaders react to attacks on Israel
North Dakota, Montana leaders react to attacks on Israel
Man accused of squatting at the Grand Stay Motel in Valley City, ND.
Valley City Police looking for man squatting in motel room

Latest News

Night Report Extended (Sunday)
KFYR First News at Ten Sportscast 10/8/23
First News at Noon
Senator Jon Tester wants technology hub built in Montana
Night Report Extended (Sunday)
Three local organizations awarded funds to create rail bridge exhibits
Tammy Czapiewski and her daughter Addison
The story behind Addison’s Law