Mandan Middle School celebrates Indigenous People’s Day with a flag song

Jermaine Bell playing the flag song for the middle school students
Jermaine Bell playing the flag song for the middle school students(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Students and faculty at Mandan Middle School had an unusual start to their day.

For Indigenous Peoples’ Day, drummer Jermaine Bell played the flag song along with an acknowledgment about the land.

The Lakota/Dakota flag song is played before sporting events and powwows.

This is the first year the middle school has done something like this, and Mandan administrators say they wanted to help Native American youth celebrate their heritage.

“Just for kids who are non-native so they can understand our culture, and see what it looks like to be like at a powwow or in a school that has more natives than non-native kids,” said Kaelynn Talley, Mandan 8th grader.

She said she was happy her peers shared some of her culture.

The students also learned the history of the flag song and the significance of Indigenous People’s Day.

