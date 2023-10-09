How a healthy diet could help lessen chances of developing cancer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The American Cancer Society says by the end of the year, it’s likely we’ll have had about 4,300 new cancer cases in North Dakota.

They also say maintaining a healthy diet may “greatly” decrease your chances of developing or dying from cancer.

Dietician Rachel Iverson said the reason for that is because the antioxidants from fruits and veggies act like straight jackets around cancer cells.

The American Cancer Society says you should eat at least nine servings of produce a day to see these benefits, which Iverson said is probably far more produce than most of us are used to eating.

“If you can kind of start looking at, ‘What am I having per day?’ and just up that by just one serving every couple of weeks, you’re going to have a huge impact on your cancer risk by doing that over time,” said Iverson.

Iverson said she tells people to get their produce servings in any way they can. She said eating food like salsa and guacamole or incorporating salads into your meals is an easy place to start.

