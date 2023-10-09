Governor urging support for Israel following terrorist attack

Israel at War
Israel at War(MGN and Mustafa Hassona / Anadolu Agency)
By Brian Gray
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum released a statement following this weekend’s attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists:

“The attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel is reprehensible, and the fact it occurred on a Jewish holiday is despicable. We stand with our democratic ally Israel while lifting up in prayer the victims of these horrific attacks. We also pray for the safe return of the priests and parishioners from North Dakota congregations who are anxiously waiting to board flights home. Today we reached out to the U.S. State Department and spoke with Father Ackerman, offering to assist however possible to help ensure the safe return of those North Dakotans and all Americans wanting to return to U.S. soil.”

Burgum says he had a phone conversation Monday morning with Father Phil Ackerman of Holy Cross Catholic Church in West Fargo, who is among a group of 84 North Dakotans in Bethlehem awaiting flights back to the United States.

