Burgum offering gas cards for donations to hit November debate donor mark

BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT/KFYR) – Facing a higher threshold for individual donors for the third debate, North Dakota’s governor is once again offering incentives — this time in the form of gas cards.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, shared on social media Monday that if you donate $1 to his campaign, they’ll send you a $20 gas card.

The post comes with the blurb:

Thanks to Joe Biden, Americans are paying too much for everything - especially gas. Become a first-time donor to Team Burgum and we’ll send you a gas card to help ease the pain at the pump!

If it sounds familiar, it should. Burgum employed a similar tactic to aid in qualifying for the first debate in Milwaukee, offering $20 gift cards to those who donated $1.

Burgum will need to have 70,000 donors to qualify for the Nov. 8 debate in Miami. A spokesperson for his campaign said Burgum is less than 10,000 donors away.

The gift cards are only for first-time donors, and it’s limited to one card per donor.

The governor will also have to hit four percent in two national polls, or four percent in one national poll and two separate early-voting state polls (Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada).

Last week, Burgum told Your News Leader he was confident he had reached the polling threshold in the early-voting states.

A network and facility for the Nov. 8 debate has not been formally announced yet.

