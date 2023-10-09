Braden Zuroff having season to remember with Blue Hawks, credits patience as backup

GLEN ULLIN, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s common when underclassmen have to wait their turn before working up the depth chart.

Glen Ullin’s Braden Zuroff had limited opportunities over the past couple of years with the Blue Hawks and is now making the most of his time on the field.

Dickinson State’s running back, Branden Zuroff took an opportunity this fall and ran with it.

“I think I’ve always had the confidence in myself, I was more so excited to get an opportunity this year,” said Zuroff.

Through six games, Zuroff has rushed for 643 yards on 103 carries, finding the endzone eight times.

“That (offensive line) is doing a great job at getting me that first crease, it might end up being five yards downfield and you can be pretty thankful for that. As far as me running the ball, just me starting on my initial path that my coaches tell me, then from that my job is to start breaking tackles,” said Zuroff.

One of Zuroff’s best attributes in the backfield is patience, but it was his patience off the field that Pete Stanton, DSU head coach, was most impressed by. Zuroff was a backup.

“To Braden’s credit, and it’s one thing I give him so much credit for, he stayed patient with that. He didn’t say a word about that. He just did his job. When he went in there, he did a great job for us, and this year it’s been his turn,” said Stanton.

In those years, Zuroff rushed the football 159 times. He’s only 50 touches shy of equaling that mark in just his senior year.

“Our coaches say when you get an opportunity to make a play, go make a play, so I don’t know. I think it was a good opportunity to play behind some older guys that also played for a little while. Learn from them, and see what they do,” said Zuroff.

The former Holstein and Glen Ullin grad leads the North Star with three offensive Player of the Week awards. Despite the recognition, Zuroff knows it doesn’t come without the daily detail.

“A lot of times when you watch, you see the last couple stat lines, you don’t think there’s a 178 yards and 190 yards, you just see him banging away for all those short runs, and all the sudden he gets away for a couple long runs, and there he goes. That’s been huge,” said Stanton.

“I think the biggest thing is to just find ways to get better every practice, every day. The drills might get repetitive, but you just have to find ways to get better because when your opportunity comes, you want to be ready for it,” said Zuroff.

Zuroff and the Blue Hawks head to Mayville State this Saturday before their second and final bye week of the fall.

