Beach woman’s crazy cat collection could be world’s largest

Ardis Stedman collected thousands of cat-related items
Ardis Stedman collected thousands of cat-related items(Courtesy of Cecilia Stedman)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEACH, N.D. (KFYR) - A woman from Guatemala holds the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of cat-related items.

She has more than 21,000 unique items.

But a family in Beach says their mom might have more.

Ardis Stedman was crazy about cats.

“She was always an animal person and for some reason had this strange love for cats,” said her son, Kenny Stedman.

Her collection of cat items is proof of her love. Many of these collectibles were given to Ardis as gifts.

“Everybody knew she loved cats,” said Ardis’ son, Todd Stedman.

Her treasures fill three buildings.

“If it had a cat, it was her favorite. She just loved them,” said Todd.

No one knows exactly how many items Ardis collected, but her son Todd has a guess.

“Thousands,” he said. “I’m just going to say thousands because no one actually sat down and counted them.”

There are Christmas ornaments, magnets, puzzles and more. No two are the same.

“She had inventory of all of this in her mind. She knew exactly what she had,” recalled Kenny.

Adris passed away last year at age 85. The stray cats she loved so much are still wandering the property, wondering where she’s gone.

In the meantime, her sons are trying to figure out what to do with their mom’s collection of cat keepsakes. Ardis’ wish was that her collection remain together. Her sons aren’t so sure that will happen.

“We had some auctioneers look at it, but they never got back to us because I think they’re just overwhelmed,” said Kenny.

Her sons also feel a little overwhelmed. But they say their mom’s collection is full of reminders of their mom, of her love of cats.

“This was her thing,” said Kenny.

And also a reminder of the importance of finding your passion.

If you’re interested in Ardis’ collection, you can call Kenny at 701-872-3243 or 701-872-6518.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Memorial Highway
Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Mandan Friday
Saturday arrival in Bethlehem
Local tour group stuck in Bethlehem as Israel-Hamas war rages on
Yogi the bear, a longtime resident of John Ball Zoo in Michigan, has died.
Yogi the bear, a longtime zoo resident, has died
North Dakota, Montana leaders react to attacks on Israel
North Dakota, Montana leaders react to attacks on Israel
Man accused of squatting at the Grand Stay Motel in Valley City, ND.
Valley City Police looking for man squatting in motel room

Latest News

Braden Zuroff
Braden Zuroff having season to remember with Blue Hawks, credits patience as backup
Israel at War
Governor urging support for Israel following terrorist attack
Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike, at...
Army chief says Congress must boost aid to Israel as the US death toll rises to 9 in Hamas attacks
ND Tourists stuck in Bethlehem
ND tourists stuck in Bethlehem amid Israeli-Hamas war says they’re anxious but making the most of their time