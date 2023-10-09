Beach woman’s crazy cat collection could be world’s largest

BEACH, N.D. (KFYR) - A woman from Guatemala holds the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of cat-related items.

She has more than 21,000 unique items.

But a family in Beach says their mom might have more.

Ardis Stedman was crazy about cats.

“She was always an animal person and for some reason had this strange love for cats,” said her son, Kenny Stedman.

Her collection of cat items is proof of her love. Many of these collectibles were given to Ardis as gifts.

“Everybody knew she loved cats,” said Ardis’ son, Todd Stedman.

Her treasures fill three buildings.

“If it had a cat, it was her favorite. She just loved them,” said Todd.

No one knows exactly how many items Ardis collected, but her son Todd has a guess.

“Thousands,” he said. “I’m just going to say thousands because no one actually sat down and counted them.”

There are Christmas ornaments, magnets, puzzles and more. No two are the same.

“She had inventory of all of this in her mind. She knew exactly what she had,” recalled Kenny.

Adris passed away last year at age 85. The stray cats she loved so much are still wandering the property, wondering where she’s gone.

In the meantime, her sons are trying to figure out what to do with their mom’s collection of cat keepsakes. Ardis’ wish was that her collection remain together. Her sons aren’t so sure that will happen.

“We had some auctioneers look at it, but they never got back to us because I think they’re just overwhelmed,” said Kenny.

Her sons also feel a little overwhelmed. But they say their mom’s collection is full of reminders of their mom, of her love of cats.

“This was her thing,” said Kenny.

And also a reminder of the importance of finding your passion.

If you’re interested in Ardis’ collection, you can call Kenny at 701-872-3243 or 701-872-6518.

