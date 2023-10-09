AAA & AA Football Polls

Football polls
Football polls(KFYRTV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shanley and Fargo North are unanimous number one in their respective high school football division.

The Deacons are the lone undefeated team in Class AAA.

The Spartans are the only unbeaten team in Class AA.

CLASS AAA Football Poll

  1. Shanley (22) — 110 pts. — 7-0 Record — Last Week: 1st
  2. WF Sheyenne — 88 pts. — 6-1 Record — Last Week: 2nd
  3. Minot — 66 pts. — 6-1 Record — Last Week: 3rd
  4. Bismarck — 42 pts. — 5-2 Record — Last Week: 4th
  5. (Tied for 5th) Fargo Davies — 11 pts. — 3-4 Record — Last Week: 5th
  6. (Tied for 5th) Mandan — 11 pts. — 4-3 Record — Last Week: NR

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Century

CLASS AA Football Poll

  1. Fargo North (20) — 100 pts. — 7-0 Record — Last Week: 1st
  2. Fargo South — 75 pts. — 4-3 Record — Last Week: 2nd
  3. Dickinson — 53 pts. — 5-2 Record — Last Week: 3rd
  4. Jamestown — 45 pts. — 5-2 Record — Last Week: 4th
  5. GF Red River — 27 pts. — 5-3 Record — Last Week: 5th

