AAA & AA Football Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shanley and Fargo North are unanimous number one in their respective high school football division.

The Deacons are the lone undefeated team in Class AAA.

The Spartans are the only unbeaten team in Class AA.

CLASS AAA Football Poll

Shanley (22) — 110 pts. — 7-0 Record — Last Week: 1st WF Sheyenne — 88 pts. — 6-1 Record — Last Week: 2nd Minot — 66 pts. — 6-1 Record — Last Week: 3rd Bismarck — 42 pts. — 5-2 Record — Last Week: 4th (Tied for 5th) Fargo Davies — 11 pts. — 3-4 Record — Last Week: 5th (Tied for 5th) Mandan — 11 pts. — 4-3 Record — Last Week: NR

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Century

CLASS AA Football Poll

Fargo North (20) — 100 pts. — 7-0 Record — Last Week: 1st Fargo South — 75 pts. — 4-3 Record — Last Week: 2nd Dickinson — 53 pts. — 5-2 Record — Last Week: 3rd Jamestown — 45 pts. — 5-2 Record — Last Week: 4th GF Red River — 27 pts. — 5-3 Record — Last Week: 5th

