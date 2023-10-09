$150k Powerball winner drawn in Dickinson, ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The $1.55 billion jackpot for Powerball hasn’t been awarded yet, but one lucky person won big in Dickinson this weekend.

A $150,000 winning ticket was sold at Lucky’s Express in Dickinson on Saturday.

The prize for matching four white balls and the Powerball was $50,000, but the winning player chose the Power Play option, which tripled the person’s winnings.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, and the next Powerball drawing is Monday night.

