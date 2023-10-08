Valley City Police looking for man squatting in motel room

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Valley City Police Department is looking for a man who, they say, was squating in a motel room and then ran from police.

Police received a call around 11:00 on Saturday, October 7, to the Grand Stay Motel for a squatter staying in one of the rooms.

When officers got there, they say the man ran and got into pickup. Officers chased the vehicle down I-94, but stopped for safety reasons. Officers say the man drove back into Valley City and they tried to stop him again, but he took off.

The vehicle is a 1995 Ford pickup that’s two-tone gray over red with a topper with North Dakota license plate ABX16.

If you have any information on who this man is, you’re asked to contact the Valley City Police Department at 701-845-3110.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.