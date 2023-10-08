The North Dakota defense holds winless Western Illinois to just 206 total yards in 49-10 victory

UND football
UND football(KFYR-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Ted Mullin returned an interception for a 33-yard touchdown and the North Dakota defense held winless Western Illinois to just 206 total yards in a 49-10 victory on Saturday.

Mullin’s touchdown was North Dakota’s only score of over 10 yards. The Fighting Hawks scored on runs of 1, 5, 6, 10, 8 and 4 yards. Gaven Ziebarth had a team-high 78 yards rushing and Simon Romfo scored twice. Luke Skokna, Grant Romfo, Tommy Schuster and Quincy Vaughn also scored on the ground as nine rushers combined for 28 carries and 224 yards.

Schuster was 17-of-23 passing for 206 yards for North Dakota (3-2, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference Football). Trey Feeney and Simon Romfo also completed two passes apiece.

Matt Morrissey threw for 145 yards for Western Illinois (0-5, 0-2). The Leathernecks were limited to just 2 yards in the opening quarter.

North Dakota was coming off a 42-21 loss to top-ranked South Dakota State last weekend after being limited to just 234 yards of total offense.

