Noem calls on Congress to select new speaker in order to aid Israel

After declaring her support for Israel following the surprise attacks by Hamas on Saturday,...
After declaring her support for Israel following the surprise attacks by Hamas on Saturday, Gov. Kristi Noem called on Congress Sunday to select a new house speaker in order to provide support.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After declaring her support for Israel following the surprise attacks by Hamas on Saturday, Gov. Kristi Noem called on Congress Sunday to quickly select a new house speaker in order to provide support.

The Governor called Israel America’s most important friend and strategic ally and stressed the importance of Congress supporting the nation.

Noem recommended Congress select Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan as the next speaker of the house in order to act quickly as the conflict in the Middle East continued into Sunday.

Noem’s full statement can be read below:

