Noem calls on Congress to select new speaker in order to aid Israel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After declaring her support for Israel following the surprise attacks by Hamas on Saturday, Gov. Kristi Noem called on Congress Sunday to quickly select a new house speaker in order to provide support.

The Governor called Israel America’s most important friend and strategic ally and stressed the importance of Congress supporting the nation.

Noem recommended Congress select Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan as the next speaker of the house in order to act quickly as the conflict in the Middle East continued into Sunday.

Noem’s full statement can be read below:

“Israel is America’s most important friend and strategic ally, but they have been devastated by a barbaric invasion of their God-given homeland. During my time in Congress and on the House Armed Services Committee, I saw how important it is that Congress support Israel. That is truer today than it has ever been, but actions speak louder than words. Congress must act. “Before Congress can act, the United States House of Representatives must resolve the Speaker of the House controversy. The best resolution is to rally in support of my friend and former colleague Jim Jordan. He clearly has the firmest support of his House Republican colleagues. Congressman Jordan will support Israel in their time of need while ensuring that Congress remains good stewards of the American people’s taxpayer dollars. “I also call on the House to speed up their plans for resolving this controversy. The people of Israel cannot wait until Wednesday for Congress to act in their support. Congress should act no later than Monday. Lives depend on it.”

