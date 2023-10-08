Local tour group stuck in Bethlehem as Israel-Hamas war rages on

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A group of 84 tourists from the Valley (Holy Cross in West Fargo, Holy Family in Grand Forks and St. Anthony’s in Fargo) are stuck in Bethlehem as the Israel-Hamas war broke out while they were in the middle of a tour of the Holy Land with Fr Phil Ackerman.

The group arrived at the Tel Aviv airport on Tuesday, October 3 and arrived to Bethlehem on Saturday, where they remain.

The group is still set to come home Thursday as previously scheduled; though we’re told some in the group are growing more concerned and trying to get out earlier. We’re told due to many shut downs and cancellations, Thursday is the earliest the group can get home.

We’re told by some in the group that, while they feel safe in Bethlehem, many of the outlying tour locations are closed. They say their tour guides are in close contact with the US Embassy. They say conditions are changing by the hour, but at this point there are no US citizens being advised to leave early.

For updates on the Israel-Hamas war, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.