Local tour group stuck in Bethlehem as Israel-Hamas war rages on

Saturday arrival in Bethlehem
Saturday arrival in Bethlehem(none)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A group of 84 tourists from the Valley (Holy Cross in West Fargo, Holy Family in Grand Forks and St. Anthony’s in Fargo) are stuck in Bethlehem as the Israel-Hamas war broke out while they were in the middle of a tour of the Holy Land with Fr Phil Ackerman.

The group arrived at the Tel Aviv airport on Tuesday, October 3 and arrived to Bethlehem on Saturday, where they remain.

The group is still set to come home Thursday as previously scheduled; though we’re told some in the group are growing more concerned and trying to get out earlier. We’re told due to many shut downs and cancellations, Thursday is the earliest the group can get home.

We’re told by some in the group that, while they feel safe in Bethlehem, many of the outlying tour locations are closed. They say their tour guides are in close contact with the US Embassy. They say conditions are changing by the hour, but at this point there are no US citizens being advised to leave early.

For updates on the Israel-Hamas war, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Memorial Highway
Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Mandan Friday
Yogi the bear, a longtime resident of John Ball Zoo in Michigan, has died.
Yogi the bear, a longtime zoo resident, has died
North Dakota, Montana leaders react to attacks on Israel
North Dakota, Montana leaders react to attacks on Israel
Members of the neighborhood in Port Washington were surprised to see a herd of cows running...
Dozens of cows turn up in a quiet neighborhood
Woman charged after allegedly abandoning her child on the side of I-29
Woman charged after allegedly abandoning her child on the side of I-29

Latest News

First News at Ten
Sheridan M-551 tank arrives in Dickinson
First News at Ten
KFYR First News at Ten Sportscast 10/7/23
First News at Ten
KFYR First News at Ten Weather 10/7/23
First News at Ten
Statistics on Alzheimer’s disease in North Dakota