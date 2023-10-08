Fargo family donates contents of apartment to displaced Ukrainians

Cathy Rydell
Cathy Rydell
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local family is giving up everything in their apartment at 247 Roberts St. N for displaced Ukrainians.

Owner Cathy Rydell tells Valley News Live, “We have another home. We didn’t have a lot of need for the things here. I heard about the story of the Ukrainians coming to the Fargo area and I thought, ‘what a perfect match’.” She adds that it’s important to her to help them one family at a time.

Rydell says she was inspired by Fargo resident Michael Southam, who’s already sponsoring several displaced Ukrainians. He tells us, at this time, there are roughly 200 displaced Ukrainians in North Dakota and as many as 30 in the Fargo area.

He’s working to pack up Rydell’s apartment, while simultaneous working to distribute winter gear to Fargo’s newest neighbors before the arrival of a North Dakota winter.

According to the North Dakota State Refugee Coordinator’s office, North Dakota has seen a “recent uptick” in sponsorship interest. The office has already approved 611 sponsor applications, and 200 Ukrainians have already arrived. They say that need will only grow, as the war in Ukraine persists well into its second year.

