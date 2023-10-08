Bismarck Youth Football League team gives back to community with zoo clean up

Players raking leaves
Players raking leaves(KFYRTV)
By Justin Gick
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While some people were enjoying the zoo on Sunday, one Bismarck Youth Football League team was using their time to give back to the community.

The Bengals Youth Football team was helping to rake leaves as part of their yearly zoo community service day. Head Coach Chris Duttenhefer says this has been a team tradition that has been going on for more than a decade. He says the community service day is a team-building event that helps the players prepare for the playoffs.

“It’s a team together that comes together and even helps the community. It’s not just on the football field as well, but it’s in life in general. We have a great group of kids this year, they are playing hard and it’s always a plus when they can give back to the community,” said Duttenhefer, Head Coach of the BYFL 5th Grade Bengals.

The Bengals completed their five-game regular season and will compete in a two-game playoff for the Iron Crown next Saturday.

