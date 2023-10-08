Bismarck Art and Galleries Association gets ready for Fall art show

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Art and Galleries Association is getting ready for its annual fall art show this week that has been going on for 79 years.

Lynae Hanson, the Executive Director for the Bismarck Art and Galleries Association, says this show has been in existence since the 1940′s. She says this year’s show features 193 works of art with 77 artists participating. One of the big features of this show is giving away all kinds of financial awards to the artists. The gallery also gives out awards such as the best of the show, the Board of Directors favorite piece and the People’s Choice award.

“It’s an event that artists look forward to every year because anyone can enter, it’s not a members-only show, so you don’t have to be a member of Bismarck Art and Galleries to participate. It’s really a community show of art, and any medium is accepted, any level of artist is in this show and then it’s also juried,” said Hanson.

Hanson says the artists in the show are not only local but from all over the United States. The show opens Tuesday with a reception from 5-7 p.m. and will run until Nov. 2.

