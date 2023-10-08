19-year-old planned shooting spree at former high school, officials say

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – A 19-year-old in Florida was arrested after police said written threats for a shooting spree were found inside his car during a traffic stop.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Harry Horton IV was pulled over on Sept. 18 in Jupiter, Florida, due to a headlight that was out.

According to an affidavit, numerous handwritten notes were found that threatened a shooting spree at his former high school.

Police said the attack was planned for Jan. 2, 2026, which would be Horton’s 22nd birthday.

Investigators said Horton also intended to go on a stabbing spree at a Miami church.

Horton was taken to an area hospital to receive a mental health evaluation, but was later arrested on Thursday.

He was charged with intimidation with written threats to kill or harm another individual.

Horton remains booked on a $1 million bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 5.

