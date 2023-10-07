The Wooden Penny: how one of North Dakota’s fiercest rivalries is also the friendliest

VELVA and MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - One of the most legendary rivalries in North Dakota.

“It’s not just a game anymore. It’s more than that,” said Kelson Mascol, a senior from Velva.

Has a big secret.

“Coy (Okeson) and I were going to meet up one time this week and we said, we have to wait until next week. Can’t do it this week,” said Hank Bodine, a junior from Velva.

Aggies and Lions go way back.

“It’s like a childhood rivalry,” said Drew Zwak, a junior from Bishop Ryan.

A rivalry brewed in backyards.

“Back in the old days, you’re competing in backyards, playing together. The bottom line, as a competitor, you just want to win,” said Ben Schepp, a junior from Velva.

Friendships formed off the field first.

“We hung out a ton. It felt like we went to the same school,” said Jett Lundeen, a junior from Bishop Ryan.

The level of respect is rare for a rivalry.

“Hank Bodine, I really respect that kid. We’re good friends, he’s funny and works really hard,” said Coy Okeson, a senior from Bishop Ryan.

“Coy, he’s a good guy. Good player. Drew, Jett, Gus and all them guys are nice guys,” said Hank.

“They are so tough. They tell me that they don’t do a whole lot of tackling drills, but it doesn’t show in games. Hank, Ben, Reggie (Bruner) and (Bradyn) Bossert, all of them are just animals,” said Drew.

A wooden penny is just part of the prize.

“We got the penny. We’re trying to keep it,” said Kelson.

Bragging rights last forever.

“This game is brutal. We’re both out there fighting our hardest. But at the end of the day, we’re just kids,” said Kelson.

Just kids, from backyards to big stadiums.

In addition to backyard football games and middle school basketball, both teams have first-year head coaches.

Bishop Ryan coach Eric Knutson student taught under Velva coach Matt Weidler.

The battle for the Wooden Penny kicks off Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Herb Parker Stadium in Minot.

