Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday in Minot

The Walk to End Alzheimer's
By Haley Burchett
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Many families are walking to join the fight to find a cure for Alzheimer’s Saturday in Minot.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held annually all over the country.

It is known as the world’s largest fundraiser for care, support and research.

Participants can help advance the research of prevention and treatment methods by donating to the cause.

Organizers said they are about nine percent towards their goal of raising $52,000.

“People just need to know that there are so many people that are affected by it. There is help out there, there is support, and people, you really need it, cause that disease, it’s, you need a lot of support. You cannot do it alone,” said Jessica Nelson, volunteer chairperson with the walk’s committee.

The walk will be at Oak Park starting at 11:20 a.m., according to the event website.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the opening ceremony starts at 11 a.m.

KMOT’s Joe Skurzewski is honored to be serving as emcee for this weekend’s event.

You can register and donate on the event’s website.

