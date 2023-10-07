Three local organizations awarded funds to create rail bridge exhibits

Three local organizations awarded funds to create rail bridge exhibits
Three local organizations awarded funds to create rail bridge exhibits(Isabella Kraft | KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Whether or not the historic rail bridge between Bismarck and Mandan will stay or be torn down is still up for debate.

The case is expected to be heard in the State Supreme Court, however, three organizations received a half million dollars total in funds to salvage parts of the bridge to create exhibits.

BNSF Railway Company provided funding to the State Historical Society under an agreement with the U.S. Coast Guard.

The historical society awarded the North Dakota Railroad Museum $5,000 to create an exhibit about the bridge.

The Mandan Historical Society received $69,000 to create a video series about the structure.

The City of Mandan got $196,000 to build a plaza area using pieces of the bridge.

“Getting some of the memory formalized. We’re getting some of the drawing and places where people can look it up later and use it for research,” said architectural historian Lorna Meidinger.

No date or time has been set in the North Dakota Supreme Court for oral arguments regarding Friends of the Rail Bridge’s appeal of two permits.

BNSF was awarded to tear down the current bridge and build a new one.

Previous Coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Memorial Highway
Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Mandan Friday
Authorities say a young boy died after he was struck by a van while he was being dropped off at...
5-year-old boy dies after hit by van while being dropped off at school, police say
While no formal announcement has been made, Christiansen indicated that she had been talking...
Jamestown’s Christiansen files for Senate race, no formal announcement on run yet
Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top...
Man stops for sandwich, wins $5 million on lottery scratch-off
Jury finds man guilty of rape
Jury finds Bismarck man guilty of rape

Latest News

Laxative pills on a shelf
An increase of laxative shortages across the U.S.
A guy examining a window
Progress of renovations to Carnegie Center in Minot
Doctor at a computer
Statistics on Alzheimer’s Disease in North Dakota
The North Dakota House chamber and Capitol tower stand in Bismarck, N.D., on Wednesday, June...
Judge denies temporary bid for out-of-state help for North Dakota congressional age limit measure