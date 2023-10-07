Three local organizations awarded funds to create rail bridge exhibits

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Whether or not the historic rail bridge between Bismarck and Mandan will stay or be torn down is still up for debate.

The case is expected to be heard in the State Supreme Court, however, three organizations received a half million dollars total in funds to salvage parts of the bridge to create exhibits.

BNSF Railway Company provided funding to the State Historical Society under an agreement with the U.S. Coast Guard.

The historical society awarded the North Dakota Railroad Museum $5,000 to create an exhibit about the bridge.

The Mandan Historical Society received $69,000 to create a video series about the structure.

The City of Mandan got $196,000 to build a plaza area using pieces of the bridge.

“Getting some of the memory formalized. We’re getting some of the drawing and places where people can look it up later and use it for research,” said architectural historian Lorna Meidinger.

No date or time has been set in the North Dakota Supreme Court for oral arguments regarding Friends of the Rail Bridge’s appeal of two permits.

BNSF was awarded to tear down the current bridge and build a new one.

