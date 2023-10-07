Statistics on Alzheimer’s Disease in North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Alzheimer’s disease impacts many across North Dakota.

Ashley Snell, senior director of development at the Alzheimer’s Association said more than 18,000 North Dakotans have Alzheimer’s or dementia.

She said more than 19,000 caretakers support them.

“There are also a lot of new treatments coming out right now that we’re really excited about that are changing the trajectory for people who are getting diagnosed,” said Snell.

You can donate here to their support groups, classes and advanced research.

