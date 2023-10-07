Sheridan M-551 tank arrives in Dickinson
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. Army tank first used during the Vietnam War arrived in Dickinson this morning.
The Sheridan M-551 tank developed in 1969 and used in subsequent conflicts now has a permanent home in town near the veteran’s pavilion.
A crane lifted the 28,000-pound service vehicle onto the prepared concrete pad.
Bringing the vintage military equipment to town was a goal of the American Legion Post 3.
Post members hope locals visit the site and it brings more awareness to veterans and their service.
