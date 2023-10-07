Sheridan M-551 tank arrives in Dickinson

A U.S. Army tank first used during the Vietnam War arrived in Dickinson this morning
A U.S. Army tank first used during the Vietnam War arrived in Dickinson this morning(KFYRTV)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. Army tank first used during the Vietnam War arrived in Dickinson this morning.

The Sheridan M-551 tank developed in 1969 and used in subsequent conflicts now has a permanent home in town near the veteran’s pavilion.

A crane lifted the 28,000-pound service vehicle onto the prepared concrete pad.

Bringing the vintage military equipment to town was a goal of the American Legion Post 3.

Post members hope locals visit the site and it brings more awareness to veterans and their service.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Memorial Highway
Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Mandan Friday
Authorities say a young boy died after he was struck by a van while he was being dropped off at...
5-year-old boy dies after hit by van while being dropped off at school, police say
While no formal announcement has been made, Christiansen indicated that she had been talking...
Jamestown’s Christiansen files for Senate race, no formal announcement on run yet
Members of the neighborhood in Port Washington were surprised to see a herd of cows running...
Dozens of cows turn up in a quiet neighborhood
Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top...
Man stops for sandwich, wins $5 million on lottery scratch-off

Latest News

Engel’s Point Wildlife Management Area
North Dakota Game & Fish introduce newest wildlife management area
Money (generic)
336,000 jobs added to the U.S. economy in September
North Dakota pheasant
Pheasant hunting season and its economic impact to North Dakota
North Dakota, Montana leaders react to attacks on Israel
North Dakota, Montana leaders react to attacks on Israel
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum reacts to Hamas attacks on Israel while on campaign trail