Sheridan M-551 tank arrives in Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. Army tank first used during the Vietnam War arrived in Dickinson this morning.

The Sheridan M-551 tank developed in 1969 and used in subsequent conflicts now has a permanent home in town near the veteran’s pavilion.

A crane lifted the 28,000-pound service vehicle onto the prepared concrete pad.

Bringing the vintage military equipment to town was a goal of the American Legion Post 3.

Post members hope locals visit the site and it brings more awareness to veterans and their service.

