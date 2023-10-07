Senator Jon Tester wants technology hub built in Montana

WASHINGTON (KUMV) - The CHIPS and Science Act was passed last year, looking to improve semiconductor production in the United States rather than rely on foreign countries for their supply.

To build upon that, Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, wants the Biden Administration to invest in a tech hub in Montana.

A provision in the bill calls for establishing regional tech hubs throughout the country, including rural states.

During a Senate Commerce Committee hearing this week, Tester said many groups in Montana have come together to present a comprehensive plan that can improve the state’s economic growth and strengthen national security.

“I have faith in our ability to emerge from a time when we’ve outsourced our jobs to a time when we can bring the jobs back here again and create what we need in this country to meet the needs of this country,” said Tester.

Tester said the vision for this hub would be to develop the state’s photonics industry and grow it to a world-class center that can compete with everyone in that industry.

Photonics is the science of light manipulation and detection.

Photonics is used for the development of lasers and screens for televisions, computer monitors and phones.

