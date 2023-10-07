Senator Jon Tester wants technology hub built in Montana

Sen. Jon Tester
Sen. Jon Tester(Michael Smith | KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KUMV) - The CHIPS and Science Act was passed last year, looking to improve semiconductor production in the United States rather than rely on foreign countries for their supply.

To build upon that, Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, wants the Biden Administration to invest in a tech hub in Montana.

A provision in the bill calls for establishing regional tech hubs throughout the country, including rural states.

During a Senate Commerce Committee hearing this week, Tester said many groups in Montana have come together to present a comprehensive plan that can improve the state’s economic growth and strengthen national security.

“I have faith in our ability to emerge from a time when we’ve outsourced our jobs to a time when we can bring the jobs back here again and create what we need in this country to meet the needs of this country,” said Tester.

Tester said the vision for this hub would be to develop the state’s photonics industry and grow it to a world-class center that can compete with everyone in that industry.

Photonics is the science of light manipulation and detection.

Photonics is used for the development of lasers and screens for televisions, computer monitors and phones.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Memorial Highway
Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Mandan Friday
Authorities say a young boy died after he was struck by a van while he was being dropped off at...
5-year-old boy dies after hit by van while being dropped off at school, police say
While no formal announcement has been made, Christiansen indicated that she had been talking...
Jamestown’s Christiansen files for Senate race, no formal announcement on run yet
Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top...
Man stops for sandwich, wins $5 million on lottery scratch-off
Jury finds man guilty of rape
Jury finds Bismarck man guilty of rape

Latest News

First News at Ten
Friday Football Fever Part 2 (10/6/2023)
First News at Ten
Friday Football Fever Part 1 (10/6/2023)
Three local organizations awarded funds to create rail bridge exhibits
Three local organizations awarded funds to create rail bridge exhibits
Laxative pills on a shelf
An increase of laxative shortages across the U.S.