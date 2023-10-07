Progress of renovations to Carnegie Center in Minot

A guy examining a window
A guy examining a window(KMOT-TV)
By Haley Burchett
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Earlier this year we got to see the work in progress at the Carnegie Center in downtown Minot.

Some of the work is near completion and management says improvements are making all the difference.

The refinishing of the hardwood floors throughout the center is ninety percent complete.

Window treatments are finished both downstairs and upstairs.

Justin Anderson, executive director of the Minot Area Council of the Arts, said events require more seating and one hundred chairs have been purchased.

The soffits in the entryway to deter pigeons still need to be completed as well as making the street-level entrance more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Anderson said the completion of the entrances might take a bit longer.

“It’s a little up in the air right now when it’s actually going to happen, but we’re excited that progress has started,” said Anderson.

Anderson also spent several hours working with a volunteer crew to give the first floor a fresh coat of paint.

He says he wanted to add some life to the space by getting rid of the yellow-colored walls.

