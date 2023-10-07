Pheasant hunting season and its economic impact to North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KFYR) - The 2023 pheasant hunting season has officially begun. Today was the opener for the season and the state is getting ready for added tourism with hunters coming from not only around the state but from around the country.

Mike Jensen with North Dakota Tourism says for the pheasant season this year, they expect between 19 and 20,000 people to come to the state. He says a lot of tourism numbers come from bird hunting in general from pheasants to ducks, and with both combined, they are expecting 40,000 visitors to come. As far as the economic impact on the state, Jensen says according to the latest North Dakota Game and Fish and NDSU research, money is being spent by both in-state residents and out-of-state residents.

“Bird hunters spend about $100 million in the state. That’s both resident and non-resident hunters. Our residents spend about $53 million, and our nonresidents spend about $47 million, so a big number,” said Jensen, Tourism Outdoor Recreation Manager for ND Tourism.

Jensen says more rural parts of the state see a larger impact with 60% of all hunting and fishing expenditures happening in those communities. He says when you look at pheasant hunting specifically, you end up with 85% of those expenditures happening in those areas. North Dakota Game and Fish says Pheasant season continues until Jan. 7, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.