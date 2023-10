NORTH DAKOTA & MONTANA (KFYR) - Political leaders in North Dakota and Montana are reacting to the attacks from Hamas on Israel.

REACTIONS FROM LEADERS IN NORTH DAKOTA:

Iran and its terror sponsors in Gaza are showing the world their true face: pure evil. Israel is at war with brutal terrorists and the United States must provide maximum support to our democratic ally. Our prayers go up for the all the victims of these horrific attacks. We also… — Doug Burgum (Text "DOUG" to 70177) (@DougBurgum) October 7, 2023

We condemn this horrific attack by Hamas against Israel and offer our condolences and prayers to all of the victims. We stand with our ally and remain committed to supporting Israel as it defends itself. — Senator John Hoeven (@SenJohnHoeven) October 7, 2023

Today is a sad day, and I pray for all the victims of this unprovoked and senseless terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas. My full statement: https://t.co/HqdPsJbONm — Sen. Kevin Cramer (@SenKevinCramer) October 7, 2023

America stands with Israel. — Congressman Kelly Armstrong (@RepArmstrongND) October 7, 2023

REACTIONS FROM LEADERS IN MONTANA:

Montana stands with Israel. — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) October 7, 2023

I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks launched by Hamas against our ally Israel. My thoughts are with the families of those that have lost their lives in these senseless attacks on civilians. I support Israel’s right to defend itself and am monitoring the unfolding situation. — Senator Jon Tester (@SenatorTester) October 7, 2023

I condemn the brazen attack on Israel from Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists. It is a horrific tragedy and an act of war.



The U.S. must stand with our ally Israel and strongly supports its right to defend itself. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) October 7, 2023

Heartbreaking news coming out of Israel.



We stand with our strongest ally in the Middle East and will continue to support their right to defend themselves. — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) October 7, 2023

I unequivocally stand with Israel, our closest ally in the middle east. I have seen the resolve of her army, having proudly fought alongside the warriors of the IDF. The people of Israel have my support and prayers. 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 — Ryan Zinke (@RyanZinke) October 7, 2023

