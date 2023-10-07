North Dakota Game & Fish introduce newest wildlife management area

NELSON CO., N.D. (KFYR) - This property along Stump Lake was donated by Orville Engel from Nelson County to the Garrison Diversion Conservancy District many years ago.

“We were looking for something that we could do that would be the highest and best use for this property,” said Duane Dekrey, Manager of the Garrison Diversion Conservancy District.

The Garrison Diversion Conservancy District reached out to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department to see if they would be interested in managing this property. However, the road to the property had to be repaired for public access before the Department agreed to manage the property.

“Engel’s Point Wildlife Management Area is my newest wildlife management area in northeast North Dakota here, and it is comprised of 265 acres. There’s native grassland on it. There’s planted grassland. There are wetlands. There’s cropland and there’s also some woody oak habitat along the shoreline as well, which makes it a really good wildlife habitat,” said Brian Prince, NDGF Wildlife Resource Management Supervisor.

Prince and his crews immediately started working to improve this property to benefit wildlife and people.

“We are currently working on fencing the property and installing two parking areas. In the future, we’re hoping to add more grassland habitat to the tract and decrease the number of cropland acres. And we have also been working on the noxious weed component that’s out here,” said Prince.

There’s a diversity of wildlife that can be found on Engels Point.

“We’re seeing deer occupy the site. I’ve seen sharptail grouse, other upland game birds, and Stump Lake is a phenomenal waterfowl hunting area in the fall,” said Prince.

And there are plenty of areas for anglers to also enjoy this newest WMA.

“The public should love this place. We got fishing on one side. We got upland game hunting on one side. We got tree stand areas for hunting deer,” said Dekrey.

The dedication for Engel’s Point Wildlife Management Area was held in early September.

