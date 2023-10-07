Jamestown’s Christiansen files for Senate race, no formal announcement on run yet

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - One of our statewide election races for next year may be starting to take shape.

According to online filings, Katrina Christiansen has filed with the Federal Elections Commission for the 2024 North Dakota U.S. Senate race.

You may recognize the name—Christiansen, an engineering professor from Jamestown, challenged Republican Senator John Hoeven for his seat in the Senate in the 2022 election.

Christiansen has not formally launched a campaign yet, but her website has information on next year’s general election in November.

If she is running she would still have to receive the Democratic-NPL Party’s nomination.

Christiansen’s camp did not confirm whether she is running, but released the following statement to Your News Leader on her behalf:

“Over the past few months, I have had a lot of conversations with North Dakotans about a potential run for U.S. Senate in 2024. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive as North Dakotans are tired of the chaos in Washington and the lack of results from career politician Kevin Cramer. I will be making an announcement regarding my potential candidacy in the near future.”

Cramer was elected to the Senate in 2018.

We’ve reached out to his office for reaction and will update as we learn more.

