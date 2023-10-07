Jamestown’s Christiansen files for Senate race, no formal announcement on run yet

While no formal announcement has been made, Christiansen indicated that she had been talking...
While no formal announcement has been made, Christiansen indicated that she had been talking with North Dakotans about a Senate run and would be making an announcement about her plans in the near future.(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - One of our statewide election races for next year may be starting to take shape.

According to online filings, Katrina Christiansen has filed with the Federal Elections Commission for the 2024 North Dakota U.S. Senate race.

You may recognize the name—Christiansen, an engineering professor from Jamestown, challenged Republican Senator John Hoeven for his seat in the Senate in the 2022 election.

Christiansen has not formally launched a campaign yet, but her website has information on next year’s general election in November.

If she is running she would still have to receive the Democratic-NPL Party’s nomination.

Christiansen’s camp did not confirm whether she is running, but released the following statement to Your News Leader on her behalf:

“Over the past few months, I have had a lot of conversations with North Dakotans about a potential run for U.S. Senate in 2024. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive as North Dakotans are tired of the chaos in Washington and the lack of results from career politician Kevin Cramer. I will be making an announcement regarding my potential candidacy in the near future.”

Cramer was elected to the Senate in 2018.

We’ve reached out to his office for reaction and will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Medora Musical undergoes production change to RWS Global
Medora Musical undergoes production change to RWS Global
Jury finds man guilty of rape
Jury finds Bismarck man guilty of rape
Bismarck man gets 10 years in prison for manslaughter
Bismarck man gets 10 years in prison for manslaughter
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion after no one matches all the numbers and hits it rich

Latest News

Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Burgum talks campaign focus ahead of next debate in November
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum talks campaign focus ahead of next debate in November
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Research on adding more wildlife crossings continues
Fatal accident on Memorial Highway
Highway patrol investigating fatal crash in Mandan Friday