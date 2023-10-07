Hundreds walk to end Alzheimer’s in Minot

Some held signs with names of loved ones they were walking for, and the event featured stories...
Some held signs with names of loved ones they were walking for, and the event featured stories from families.(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Hundreds of people took over Minot’s Oak Park Saturday morning for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Supporters donned purple shirts and apparel.

Many carried spinning flowers, and the color of the flower showed their connection to the disease.

Some held signs with names of loved ones they were walking for, and the event featured stories from families.

Organizers said they had gotten close to their local fundraising goal.

Some members of our KMOT news team took part in Saturday’s walk.

Many walkers carried spinning flowers, and the color of the flower showed their connection to...
Many walkers carried spinning flowers, and the color of the flower showed their connection to the disease.(none)

