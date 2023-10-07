Highway patrol investigating fatal crash in Mandan Friday

Fatal accident on Memorial Highway(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A crash on Memorial Highway in Mandan Friday night left one driver dead and one with serious injuries.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 37-year-old male from Mandan was traveling east on the highway just east of 32nd Ave SE when he veered into westbound traffic.

The Patrol says the man struck a truck driven by a 56-year-old woman from Mandan going opposite direction head-on.

Officers say both vehicles came to rest in the roadway blocking all westbound traffic.

They say the man was taken to a local Sanford Hospital where staff pronounced him dead.

They say the woman was taken to a local CHI St. Alexius hospital for serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Officers say they plan to release names on Saturday.

