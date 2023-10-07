Families share who they’re walking for ahead of Saturday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Those in the Minot area who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease and want to join the fight in finding a cure will be taking over Minot’s Oak Park on Saturday.

Most of us have experienced Alzheimer’s firsthand through a family member or have known someone suffering the devastation the disease can bring.

Minot’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is on Saturday in Oak Park.

Haley Burchett met with a few families today and heard their reasons for walking.

Markelle Alexander’s best friend is her grandma Betty. They love to bake and spend nearly every night and weekend together. Betty was diagnosed three years ago. “It’s just special to be able to help her out and have fun with her and make sure she enjoys life,” said Alexander.

It seems as if Betty isn’t the only one who was known for her treats.

‘Dodie’ Schatz’s daughters, said her caramel rolls were beyond delicious.

They also said she was vivacious and full of life.

”You didn’t know if she was having a bad day because she just handled it. She was a great role model, she’s someone that’s tough to live up to because she set the bar really high but um, she was just mom and I’m just really proud to be one of her daughters,” said Holly Magcalas, Dodie’s daughter.

Holly’s sister, Heather, said they heavily rely on one another. They are walking in memory of not only their mom but also their aunt and uncle.

”I don’t think if we didn’t have the support of each other we would be doing so well. So we celebrate angelversaries,” said Heather Kippen, Dodie’s daughter.

Heidi walks in memory of her mom but she’s also passionate about prevention.

”That’s what the walk is about is bringing people together that want to find the cure, so families don’t have to go through what we’re going through,” said Heidi Maier, Dodie’s daughter.

Jessica Nelson, who volunteers for the walk’s committee, lost her mom in 2021.

”So, she would want, us, my sister and I, and my dad to be doing this. So, it makes me feel good that we do,” said Nelson.

‘Dodie’ eloquently wrote before she died, “There is no time on this Earth long enough to say goodbye.”

We want to thank the families for sharing their memories with us and for inviting us into their homes.

A Farmer’s Market will be going on during the walk, Nelson recommended people park across the street near the movie theater to avoid heavy traffic.

The two-and-a-half mile walk will be at Oak Park starting at 11:20 a.m.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the opening ceremony starts at 11 a.m.

