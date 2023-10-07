Burgum talks campaign focus ahead of next debate in November

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, is heading back on the campaign trail.

The governor is looking to make more ground on national polling and fundraising, ahead of next month’s third primary debate.

Candidates who wish to qualify for the third debate must have 70,000 individual donors and either hit four percent in two national polls or four percent in one national poll and two separate early-primary state polls.

Joe Skurzewski spoke with the Governor about the state of his campaign at this week’s Recovery Reinvented in Minot.

Burgum said he’s already passed polling thresholds in Iowa and New Hampshire. He remains confident he’ll pass the fundraising requirement and the national polling standard.

He remained critical of the format of the debates, calling them ‘political theater.’

“We’ll be there. It’s a way for us to try to help get the word out. But it’s, it’s not. It’s not the gravitas of the two words you’d expect to see around the words presidential debate where you’d actually have serious people talking about serious issues,” said Burgum.

Either way, he said he’s continuing to focus on issues that he says matter to everyday citizens on the campaign trail.

“We’re gonna keep talking about economy, energy and national security at every stop. And we know that North Dakota has got a lot to share with the nation about how we run our economy, how we drive energy policy and our role and national security and what that means for the stability of the world,” he said.

The Iowa Caucus is on Jan. 15.

A date hasn’t been set yet for the New Hampshire Republican primary but it’s expected to take place shortly after Iowa.

The next Republican primary debate is Nov. 8 in Miami, Florida.

