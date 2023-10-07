Burgum talks campaign focus ahead of next debate in November

Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Doug Burgum(KMOT-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, is heading back on the campaign trail.

The governor is looking to make more ground on national polling and fundraising, ahead of next month’s third primary debate.

Candidates who wish to qualify for the third debate must have 70,000 individual donors and either hit four percent in two national polls or four percent in one national poll and two separate early-primary state polls.

Joe Skurzewski spoke with the Governor about the state of his campaign at this week’s Recovery Reinvented in Minot.

Burgum said he’s already passed polling thresholds in Iowa and New Hampshire. He remains confident he’ll pass the fundraising requirement and the national polling standard.

He remained critical of the format of the debates, calling them ‘political theater.’

“We’ll be there. It’s a way for us to try to help get the word out. But it’s, it’s not. It’s not the gravitas of the two words you’d expect to see around the words presidential debate where you’d actually have serious people talking about serious issues,” said Burgum.

Either way, he said he’s continuing to focus on issues that he says matter to everyday citizens on the campaign trail.

“We’re gonna keep talking about economy, energy and national security at every stop. And we know that North Dakota has got a lot to share with the nation about how we run our economy, how we drive energy policy and our role and national security and what that means for the stability of the world,” he said.

The Iowa Caucus is on Jan. 15.

A date hasn’t been set yet for the New Hampshire Republican primary but it’s expected to take place shortly after Iowa.

The next Republican primary debate is Nov. 8 in Miami, Florida.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Medora Musical undergoes production change to RWS Global
Medora Musical undergoes production change to RWS Global
Jury finds man guilty of rape
Jury finds Bismarck man guilty of rape
Bismarck man gets 10 years in prison for manslaughter
Bismarck man gets 10 years in prison for manslaughter
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion after no one matches all the numbers and hits it rich

Latest News

Fatal accident on Memorial Highway
Highway patrol investigating fatal crash in Mandan Friday
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 10/06/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 10/06/23
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 10/06/23
The Walk to End Alzheimer's
Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday in Minot