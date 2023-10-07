Burgum reacts to Hamas attacks on Israel while on campaign trail

Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Doug Burgum(KMOT-TV)
By Justin Gick
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (KFYR) - With news coming in about Hamas’s attack on Israel Saturday, many of the Republican presidential candidates are speaking out and that includes Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND.

Burgum said the attack on Israel is abhorrent for anyone to be launching thousands of rockets into civilians conflicting death and injury towards them.

He said he is not surprised this happened because we have a Hamas terrorist organization which is being funded by Iran, and that the Biden Administration just handed over $6 billion in assets to them a few weeks ago.

Burgum said if we keep supporting organizations like Iran who are funding terrorists around the world, then this is what you can expect. He said this is a tragedy, but now we have another war occurring.

“What I would like to say if I am Commander in Chief and when I’m your president is we won’t be having these unprovoked attacks, we won’t have Putin invading Ukraine, we won’t have Hamas being funded by Iran because we would be pursuing a policy of peace through strength as opposed to a policy of appeasement,” said Burgum.

Burgum said the U.S. is already involved in this situation because Israel has been our strongest ally in the Middle East for the past 50 plus years. He said we need to support them because when they are strong it helps us.

Burgum said we have to support our allies as opposed to putting them in a position where they can be attacked because people are not sure about America’s resolve. 

He added this is the indication here and that it does come back on the Biden Administration and that if things keep going in the wrong direction, he thinks we are headed towards World War III. It concerns him that we don’t learn from history that appeasement doesn’t work when your working with brutal dictators and murderers.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Memorial Highway
Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Mandan Friday
Authorities say a young boy died after he was struck by a van while he was being dropped off at...
5-year-old boy dies after hit by van while being dropped off at school, police say
While no formal announcement has been made, Christiansen indicated that she had been talking...
Jamestown’s Christiansen files for Senate race, no formal announcement on run yet
Members of the neighborhood in Port Washington were surprised to see a herd of cows running...
Dozens of cows turn up in a quiet neighborhood
Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top...
Man stops for sandwich, wins $5 million on lottery scratch-off

Latest News

Some held signs with names of loved ones they were walking for, and the event featured stories...
Hundreds walk to end Alzheimer’s in Minot
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Families share who they’re walking for ahead of Saturday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Minot
Friday Football Fever and Under the Lights
Friday Football Fever and Under the Lights weekly highlights
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Under the Lights Part 2 (10/6/2023)