An increase of laxative shortages across the U.S.

Laxative pills on a shelf
Laxative pills on a shelf(KFYR-TV)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s been a laxative shortage across the U.S. during the past month.

Dietician Rachel Iverson, who works at Foundation Fitness and Nutrition, said one of the reasons for the lack of availability in other areas is that people see the medicine as a quick way to lose weight.

She also said it’s not uncommon for Americans to have trouble getting the recommended amount of fiber each day, which can lead to a dried-out colon.

“That can cause a lot of irritation, and a risk of things like IBS, your irritable bowel syndrome, so that can be really, really irritating, and so people take things like laxatives to soften their stool, when they could be taking produce,” said Iverson.

The pharmacies we spoke with said they haven’t had an issue keeping the products in stock yet. Iverson said you need to be careful when increasing your fiber intake since taking too much too quickly can also irritate your stomach.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Memorial Highway
Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Mandan Friday
Authorities say a young boy died after he was struck by a van while he was being dropped off at...
5-year-old boy dies after hit by van while being dropped off at school, police say
While no formal announcement has been made, Christiansen indicated that she had been talking...
Jamestown’s Christiansen files for Senate race, no formal announcement on run yet
Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top...
Man stops for sandwich, wins $5 million on lottery scratch-off
Jury finds man guilty of rape
Jury finds Bismarck man guilty of rape

Latest News

Sen. Jon Tester
Senator Jon Tester wants technology hub built in Montana
Three local organizations awarded funds to create rail bridge exhibits
Three local organizations awarded funds to create rail bridge exhibits
A guy examining a window
Progress of renovations to Carnegie Center in Minot
Doctor at a computer
Statistics on Alzheimer’s Disease in North Dakota