An increase of laxative shortages across the U.S.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s been a laxative shortage across the U.S. during the past month.

Dietician Rachel Iverson, who works at Foundation Fitness and Nutrition, said one of the reasons for the lack of availability in other areas is that people see the medicine as a quick way to lose weight.

She also said it’s not uncommon for Americans to have trouble getting the recommended amount of fiber each day, which can lead to a dried-out colon.

“That can cause a lot of irritation, and a risk of things like IBS, your irritable bowel syndrome, so that can be really, really irritating, and so people take things like laxatives to soften their stool, when they could be taking produce,” said Iverson.

The pharmacies we spoke with said they haven’t had an issue keeping the products in stock yet. Iverson said you need to be careful when increasing your fiber intake since taking too much too quickly can also irritate your stomach.

