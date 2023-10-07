336,000 jobs added to the U.S. economy in September

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Friday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its September report showing that the economy added 336,000 jobs. This was more than what some economists thought the number would be.

Financial Advisor David Wald with Lux Wealth Advisors says this goes to show that the economy is still on good footing. He says the weakness that people are seeing in certain sectors doesn’t follow through to the entire economy. Wald says when someone looks at the jobs, there are about 11 million job openings for 5.6 million eligible workers and there are more jobs than there are workers so he thinks the jobs report manifests that. In their report, the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the largest category for job growth was in the category of leisure and hospitality. Wald believes this is still due to the COVID hangover when people didn’t go anywhere.

“Now, post-COVID, they are enjoying the freedom of traveling, they are enjoying the freedom of going back out to their favorite restaurant, and that’s having an effect on the travel and leisure industry where they need more and more workers because they simply can’t keep up with demand,” said Wald.

Wald says he thinks people are going to see the job market stay strong until companies start feeling the effects of the increased interest rates.

