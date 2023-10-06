Williston State College sees largest freshman class enrolled in four years

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston State College’s final fall enrollment numbers have been tallied, and President Bernell Hirning said it’s mostly positive results.

He says there are 646 freshmen at Williston State College, which is the largest class in four years. While the overall headcount is down one percent, Hirning said the number of full-time students is up nearly two percent compared to last fall.

“Our number one priority always has been and always will be students physically on, what I believe to be, the most beautiful campus in the university system,” said Hirning.

Hirning said they have around 1,000 students total, which tends to increase during the spring.

The one percent drop stems from a loss of dual credit students. Hirning said more dual-credit courses are being offered to high school students from other colleges and universities.

“Our share of that starts to diminish a little bit,” said Hirning.

While the college will have to look at how to correct that trend, Hirning said he’s excited to have a strong physical presence.

“We are going to end up ahead in terms of revenue and funding because our full-time equivalent was up even though our headcount was a small dip. Full-time is more powerful in terms of the funding formula than actual headcount is. We’re in good shape,” said Hirning.

Hirning adds that the dorms are completely full. If they have another strong freshman class next year, Williston State may have issues with space, which Hirning said is a good problem to have.

Other stats include a nearly nine percent increase in students from Montana and a 12 percent jump in students ages 18 and 19.

