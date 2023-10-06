Volunteers help build Habitat Home for family in need

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than a dozen volunteers spent Thursday on site of a new home in Fargo, putting the finishing touches on a house for a family they’ve never met.

The final house build for Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity this year is nearly complete and the community is coming together to pay it forward.

“To me it’s about community, when you get out and volunteer in your community it’s what you make it,” said volunteer Jason Kratcha, who is the General Manager at Innovative Basement Authority.

On Thursday, volunteers were making a house into a home for a local family in need.

“This is a future home for one of our families that we’re working with and we have a great group of volunteers out here today helping us build,” said Pete Christopher, Resource Development and Marketing Manager for Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity.

This is the third Habitat Home to be built in the Fargo-Moorhead area this summer. This one is getting some finishing touches with helping hands from employees at Innovative Basement Authority.

“They’re in the trades, they’re used to working in basements,” Christopher said. “So we’re not putting them in the basement today, we’re putting them up on the second floor and doing some windows and some things that they get to help build, but maybe not something they do every day.”

“A little bit different, we’re above grade today,” laughed Kratcha.

Ladders, toolbelts, and two-by-fours are the building blocks to a new start for one deserving family.

“Our homes are not given away, we call our program ‘a hand up, not a hand out.’ Every family that we work with, they help build their own home. They’ll contribute 300 to 500 hours of sweat equity, kind of depending on the family make up,” Christopher explains.

Putting in the work for a better future, and, giving back to the next family’s forever home in the process.

“They take classes to educate themselves to be a successful homeowner, and then ultimately they repay the cost of their home through an affordable mortgage and their payments actually get paid forward,” Christopher said.

Many hands are coming together to support neighbors, and create a window of opportunity where everyone has a place to call a home.

“A lot of us are fortunate to have a roof over our head and not everybody has that available to them,” Kratcha said. “So for us that are fortunate to have that, it’s a good thing to do you get out in the community to give back.”

Christopher says the family should be able to move into their new home in February. Habitat for Humanity says they get 15 to 20 families who qualify every year, but due to funding, are only able to build three or four homes.

Their hope is to build four homes next year, but more donations and partnerships could mean more homes for more families. Another way to help is by shopping, donating or volunteering at Habitat for Humanity ReStore in north Moorhead.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.