Research on adding more wildlife crossings continues

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The University of North Dakota is continuing research with the state’s Department of Transportation to potentially add more wildlife crossings to avoid roadkill.

Wyatt Mack, wildlife biologist for the North Dakota DOT, said animals are using the wildlife crossings in Maryville and Pembina, and now they’re focusing on the western part of the state.

Mack said they’ve been researching for the best spots over the last year and a half.

He said five percent of all collisions nationwide involved wildlife.

“We looked at insurance graphs data, data that we had from 2005 to now within the state, and then, our crash data, our carcass data as well,” said Mack.

He said the research will be ongoing for about another year and a half.

