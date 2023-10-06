Registered sex offender in Grand Forks arrested for child porn possession

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who is currently listed as a moderate-level sex offender on the North Dakota Sex Offender Registry, is back in jail after investigators say they traced child pornography back to him.

James Paul Garceau was arrested in Grand Forks on October 5 and is charged with 17 counts of possession of certain materials prohibited, also known as child pornography. Court documents say Garceau is currently on supervised probation for a previous conviction in Grand Forks County.

According to court documents, the investigation started in July 2023 when Facebook filed a report with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Meta Platforms reported that a user sent a child pornography video using Facebook messenger. Investigators say the profile was under the name Mustafah Raed, which is listed in a law enforcement database as an alias for James Garceau.

Investigators with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation were able to trace an IP address and phone number back to Garceau. They discovered several photos and videos of child pornography, which included young girls between the ages of 10-13.

A search warrant was conducted at Garceau’s residence on October 3 and law enforcement seized five cell phones, two tablets, a desktop computer, a laptop computer and a micro SD card. Investigators say forensic examination of the devices is ongoing.

According to the North Dakota Sex Offender Registry, Garceau was convicted in Grand Forks County in 2014 of corruption/solicitation of a minor.

