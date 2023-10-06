ND Court System warns of fraudulent financial charges

North Dakota Court Scam
North Dakota Court Scam(MGN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The State of North Dakota is warning about a scam involving fraudulent charges to people’s financial accounts.

The charges appear to be for e-filing with the North Dakota Court System, but the State says people who are not connected to the North Dakota Court System are using information related to a North Dakota Clerk of Court Office.

If you see a charge of “NDEFILE” on any of your accounts, you should contact the financial institution right away to discuss the charges and challenge the fraudulent activity.

Legitimate charges for electronically filing with the court are assessed at the time of filing and only if the filing is made through the Court’s efiling system.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Memorial Highway
Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Mandan Friday
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Medora Musical undergoes production change to RWS Global
Medora Musical undergoes production change to RWS Global
Jury finds man guilty of rape
Jury finds Bismarck man guilty of rape
Bismarck man gets 10 years in prison for manslaughter
Bismarck man gets 10 years in prison for manslaughter

Latest News

The North Dakota House chamber and Capitol tower stand in Bismarck, N.D., on Wednesday, June...
Judge denies temporary bid for out-of-state help for North Dakota congressional age limit measure
Alexander family baking together
Families share who they’re walking for ahead of Saturday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Minot
While no formal announcement has been made, Christiansen indicated that she had been talking...
Jamestown’s Christiansen files for Senate race, no formal announcement on run yet
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Burgum talks campaign focus ahead of next debate in November
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum talks campaign focus ahead of next debate in November