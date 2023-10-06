Men’s mental health and fishing

Mike Peluso casting a line into the river
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fishing: some people love it, others hate it. However, a recent British study says a man’s mental health might benefit from taking up this hobby. Researchers polled nearly 1,700 men, and those who said they often went fishing were about 17 percent less likely to report having been diagnosed with a mental health condition.

Mike Peluso has been fishing for most of his life. While he guides and fishes professionally now, that wasn’t always the case. Peluso played hockey professionally for years until an injury ended his career. He said fishing helped him to recover mentally and transition into a less competitive lifestyle.

“It took me a long time to try and find my place after hockey, and certainly fishing was something that really kind of got me through that. Anytime I’ve had some tough times in my life over the years, that’s the one thing that I wanted to do, just to try to almost rewind, reset, and it’s that way every day for me,” said Peluso.

Peluso said he thinks men try to make activities competitive, which adds stress to the activity. He says with fishing, he knows if he messes up or doesn’t have a good session, he can always come back the next day and try again.

Counselor Patty Hulm said it’s important to remember that no activity can completely take away all of your anxiety.

“We can’t get rid of all the stress in our lives, we can’t just magically make that go away. But if we’re figuring out ways to manage our stress better, that’s going to naturally have benefits on all of our mental health,” said Hulm.

Both Peluso and Hulm say women can also enjoy fishing, and ultimately, it comes down to what brings an individual joy.

The Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation says over 60 percent of people who fished for fun in 2022 were men.

