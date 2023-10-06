Man charged with terrorizing in dog stabbing case

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New court documents filed on Friday say Gerald Knorr has been charged with three felony terrorizing charges, one is a terrorizing charge with a dangerous weapon.

Court documents say on Sunday, October 1st, police responded to Walmart off of 13th Ave. S. in Fargo for a report of a disturbance. Police say Knorr admitted to them that he stabbed a dog.

Knorr told police he was walking his leashed dog, named Dante, near a field and that another dog, named Blue, started sniffing Dante. Knorr told police that Blue started attacking his dog. Knorr says, in an attempt to protect his dog, Dante, he stabbed Blue. Court documents say when Blue’s owner, Jesse Davis realized what was happening, he said to Knorr, “you stabbed my dog” and that Knorr responded with “get the f*** away from me”.

One witness on scene told police that they heard the two dogs barking and fighting. Another witness told police that he saw Blue run up, unleashed, to Knorr’s dog. The witness told police that he also saw Knorr stab Blue with a knife two or three times after Davis’ dog started attacking Knorr’s dog. The witness says they heard Davis say, “you just stabbed my f****** dog” and that Knorr responded with, “shut the f*** up, your dog attacked mine.” The witness also told police that they saw Gerald take a step towards Davis with the knife still in his hand. The witness says Davis then took a stumble backwards, and left with Blue. Blue later died from the injuries.

Davis told police that he brought his kids to a grassy area to play and that his dog, Blue ran up to Knorr’s dog and that they were “playing around together.” Davis says Knorr stabbed his dog for no reason, adding that Knorr told him that he would “kill you and your dog” and that his “kids are not going home either” while he was stabbing Blue.

Police say because a neutral witness corroborated Knorr’s story, that they were unable to establish probable cause that Knorr terrorized Davis or the children. Knorr was released from custody, as police say the evidence and witness statements indicated that he acted in self-defense of his dog.

On Thursday, October 5th, another witness from nearby Kroll’s Diner told police that when he ran up to where the incident happened, he heard Knorr tell to Davis and to his wife and kids, “if you don’t stop crying, I’m going to stab you and your whole family.” The witness also told police he heard Knorr say, still while holding the knife, “you want some of this too? I’ll stab your ass too!” This witness also told police that he saw Knorr take a step towards Davis with the knife.

This witness also told police that they too, exchanged some “distasteful words” with Knorr, adding that Knorr told this person that he would stab him too.

Knorr denied to police that he threatened anyone with his knife, but did admit he was still holding it while arguing with several people. Knorr also told police that he had no other alternative but to stab Blue.

The court documents filed on Friday, also detail a separate incident involving Gerald Knorr, inside of Aldi, off of 13th Ave. S. in Fargo.

The documents say, on Tuesday, October 3rd, police responded to Aldi for a report of a disturbance. When police got to Aldi, a store manager said that Knorr was harassing a woman, by yelling at her, having her dog bark at her, and by following her around the store. The manager told police that he wanted Knorr trespassed from Aldi, due to his disruptive behavior and threats made against the woman.

The woman says her sister felt scared of Knorr’s dog when she saw it inside of the store. Court documents say Knorr heard this conversation between the two sisters, and told them that they shouldn’t be in the store if they didn’t feel comfortable with the dog being present. Court documents say that during the encounter, Knorr said that they have no right to be in America if they cannot stand having a dog in the store with them.

The woman told police that Knorr started to follow her around the store and intentionally brought his dog as close as possible to her and her sister. The woman eventually confronted Knorr again, saying that he needs to stay away from her and her sister. She woman said Knorr responded with “I will kill you” and “I will have the dog bite your face off” as his dog jumped up on her. The sister told police that Knorr threatened to kill her sister multiple times and had his dog jump up on her.

In court documents, Knorr take on the situation to police was “a couple of Muslim’s told me I couldn’t have my dog in here” and that he should “get the dog out of here.” Knorr claimed that the sisters were following him around the store to annoy him and to make his dog upset.

Another Aldi employee told police that Knorr was making derogatory remarks about Muslims while he was at the register, adding that Knorr said that Muslims should not be allowed in the store. The employee says he told Knorr not to make those comments and that Knorr responded with, “If you weren’t sitting in that chair, I’d knock you out.” A store employee got on video recording of Knorr saying “You’re lucky I’ve got control of myself otherwise I’d knock you out of your f****** chair.”

