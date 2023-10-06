“I’d do things a little different” says one of many recent grads now having to repay study loans

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a three-year-long pandemic-era pause, student loan repayments resumed Sunday, October 1. More than 43 million borrowers need to add student loan repayments back into their monthly budgets.

North Dakota is the only state where the average federal student loan debt is slightly less than $30,000, according to Education Data Initiative’s April 2022 report, but those who owe say they are still being impacted by the now-due repayments.

UMary grad and Bismarck resident Gabriel Thom’s debt story started in 2019 as an up-and-coming college freshman. Wanting to follow in his older sister’s footsteps, he took out a mix of both federal and private, variable-rate student loans to attend the University of Mary.

“There wasn’t too much of a tutorial on how to do that. So, I’m like, ‘oh, I’ll just do whatever like my sister has done before,’ because I’m like, ‘well, she’s out of college, and so it must’ve worked for her,” said Thom.

For him, college was the experience of a lifetime, filled with all the highs and lows you’d expect for a dedicated student with newfound independence, but on the other side of graduation was a mound of debt to be repaid.

“Privately, I’m paying a little over $600 a month. And then federally, it’s going to be a little over $200 a month. And that’s just mine. It’s not including my spouse’s,” said Thom.

Thom realized the once attractive private variable-rate loans underwent rate hikes, but at least his federal student loans were paused. But now, Gabriel has $30,000 in federal loans and $53,000 in private loans to be repaid, which begs the question: was it worth it?

“I’m a Catholic Studies major. I’m currently training for life insurance. So, as you can tell, there’s not too much overlap with that. However, with it being a liberal arts degree and being able to teach yourself how to learn, it gives me the ability to pick up a lot more skills and tasks quicker to do whatever pays the bills or puts food on the table. I can then apply myself better to it. So, in a way, yes,” said Thom.

“But I’d do things a little different— probably find different ways, different means to pay for college, because as far as I knew, it’s usually like: you pay the money upfront, or you have to go through loans. And those are essentially your two options. Looking back, I wish I considered things more like doing the National Guard for a little bit... and also going with the fixed rate instead of the variable,” said Thom.

Thom says he’s determined to pay it all off by making wise purchases and working multiple side hustles.

“I know how tempting it is to get the new thing, whatever your financial kryptonite is— but knowing it’s always going to be there, but loans don’t always have to be there,” said Thom.

He says it’s unfortunate many young people are tasked with a decision that might impact their lives forever.

Thom says many of his friends are in the same boat.

In fact, EDI reports more than 87,000 student borrowers live in North Dakota as of 2022. Sixty-two percent of them are under the age of 35. That’s more than 11 percent of the state’s population.

