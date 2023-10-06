Community input needed on what to do with the old city hall

Minot old city hall
Minot old city hall(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - City council, Minot police department and community members are considering what should be done to the old city hall.

The city police held a tour of the previous city hall for the public.

Police chief, John Klug said the department is looking for a space that’s more efficient but is unsure if the investment should be made in the old city hall.

He said the public tour is to inform the public about what it looks like before decisions are made, about the future of the building and the base of operations for the police department.

“I don’t think anybody’s 100 percent sold that it just has to be here, and I think that’s why it’s so important to get the community input because, it’s tough especially if they take this back to the community to say, what do you want to see happen?” said Klug.

He said options are on the table, which are to either renovate the building to fit police needs or build a new facility for the department and use the old city hall for something else.

