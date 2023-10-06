BPD gets body cameras

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Now nearly half of law enforcement agencies in the country use body-worn cameras. This week, the Bismarck Police Department was added to that list.

Before Bismarck Police Officers walk out the door, they have to pick up an extra piece of equipment. A body camera.

“Officer safety and public safety and accountability for us is very important. And these body cams to do, because they record every contact that we make,” said Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner.

Earlier this year, the Bismarck City Commission approved $1.2 million for the department to purchase the cameras. Officers say this piece of equipment is something they’ve been wanting for a while.

“It’s expensive to purchase for a entire police department. When you break it down, you’re looking at about $5 a day per officer in our department over five years,” said Lt. Gardiner.

When officers are patrolling, they will be required to hit the record button anytime they make contact with people regardless of if they are making an enforcement. Before the record button is pushed, the camera actually has been recording for 30 seconds just with no audio.

“Once you hit the record button, then it’s recording video and audio,” said Lt. Gardiner.

Through the state’s open record laws, citizens can request footage that is not part of an active investigation. Officers say they hope the new devices bring transparency to both officers and the public.

“I think the biggest piece is the transparency piece. The citizens want to know what our officers are doing and if they are acting appropriately. This will definitely solidify that for us and let the citizens know exactly how encounters are going,” said Deputy Chief Randy Ziegler.

The department purchased about 140 Axon body cameras.

They also bought new interview room recording equipment, and the department’s 43 patrol cars will have new cameras in the coming weeks.

The department is already looking at upgrades to the body and car cameras. New features would trigger the cameras to automatically record any time lights or sirens are turned on or even when officers pull their rifles out of the vehicle.

