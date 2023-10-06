BHS and CHS soccer teams fill shelves at local food pantry

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck and Century High Schools might be rivals on the field, but together, they’re making a difference in the community.

The cross-town rival soccer teams held a food drive to help stock the shelves at the food pantry at Corpus Christi Church.

Both teams wanted to do something in memory of John Weis. He passed away unexpectedly over the summer. His son Liam is a senior on the BHS team.

They asked fans to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations to their game last week.

Fans donated several totes full of food and more than $1,000 in cash.

BHS senior soccer players helped unload and organize it in the food pantry at Corpus Christi Church.

Corpus Christi distributes about 40 boxes of food every week, which adds up to about 5,000 pounds of food each month. The food pantry is operated entirely on donations.

“Our parishioners do a great job of keeping the pantry stocked, but when we receive an extra donation like this, it is such a miracle,” said Colleen Reinhardt, food pantry supervisor.

If you’d like to help at the food pantry, or if you need help, call the church at 255-3104 or visit their website.

Related Coverage: More than a game: friends and rivals find healing on the field

