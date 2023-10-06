Alexander man arrested, charged for firing gun at multiple victims

By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALEXANDER, N.D. (KUMV) - An Alexander man was arrested this week after attacking two individuals.

The McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office said David Chambers Jr. walked into an Alexander business with a bolt-action rifle and shot it at the victims. No one was hurt and Chambers Jr. was arrested without incident.

Chambers Jr. faces two charges of attempted murder, one count of reckless endangerment, one count unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of domestic violence.

Chambers Jr. could face up to 20 years for each attempted murder charge.

Northwest District Court Judge Robin Schmidt set bond at $2 million. His next appearance is scheduled for December 7.

